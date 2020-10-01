HCM City’s police launch action month to ensure social order

The action month runs from September 30 to October 31.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Director of the municipal Department of Public Security Major General Le Hong Nam said the main tasks of the police force are to protect security and ensure social safety and order, and to build trust and consensus among the public.

He asked police force at all levels to continue to take serious measures to suppress crimes, implement crime combat and prevention work, reduce traffic accidents, and prevent fires and explosions.

The police force should take action to stop illegal street racing, prevent terrorism and sabotage, and promptly handle public order disturbances and collective violence, he said.

Each locality should promote propaganda activities to mobilise the public to join the “All people protect national security” movement.

The city aims to reduce the number of traffic accidents and casualties by at least five percent, as well as criminal offenses, incidents disturbing the public order, illegal racing, and loss of human life and damage caused by fires and explosions.

The traffic police force will strengthen patrols to strictly punish the owners of vehicles found to have consumed alcohol.

The police force will examine businesses in accommodation services and entertainment, with special attention paid to apartment buildings and offices for lease.

In the first nine months of this year, the number of criminal cases in the city was down 1.66 percent over the same period last year.

The decline was seen in the number of criminal and drug gangs, and the number of traffic accidents, deaths and injuries.

Requirements to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 have been strictly implemented during the coronavirus outbreaks by city police forces.

Vietnamplus