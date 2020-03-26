HCMC actively disseminates policies, measures against Covid-19

Chairman Phong made the statement at the yesterday online meeting on Covid-19 development in the city.



According to the city Department of Health, as of March 25, 31 cases of infection have been reported with six testing positive for the first time. 19 people were suspected of having the virus in the day with 14 testing negative while five waiting for test results and 9,678 people in quarantine areas.

Regarding isolation task, chairpersons of people’s committees in districts will be held accountable for isolation if anyone who is under self-isolation at home leave for another places.

From now to April 6, HCMC planned to isolate around 7,000 people in student dorms at the Vietnam National University in Thu Duc District.

Anyone violating the isolation regulation and health declaration will receive penalties.

City authorities encouraged people to stay at home as much as possible unless absolutely necessary. Online business forms have been encouraged to restrict contact between people and people.

For unemployed laborers and preschool and primary teachers, the city will have special policies to support and it will submit a document to People’s Council at the meeting on March 28 for approval of supporting policies.

All district administrations must check Vietnamese people and foreigners returning to Vietnam from March 8 for self-isolation at home to report to the city no later than March 26 according to the Prime Minister’s instruction.

Vietnamese Prime Minister ordered enterprises to produce face masks to provide medical facilities to ensure that medical workers have enough face masks.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc yesterday penned a letter to frontline doctors, health officials, and medical workers to encourage them in the fight against Covid-19. On behalf of the Party and the government, PM Phuc hailed white-blouse fighters’ dedication to the fight against Covid-19.

By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong