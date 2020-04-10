HCMC adds face masks, hand sanitizers into subsidized goods

The decision will last till March 31, 2021.



In addition to ten groups of essential goods for daily use including rice, instant noodles, dried vermicelli, RE and RS sugar, cooking oil, cattle meat, poultry meat, eggs, processed food, fish, vegetables and additives, the city decided that face masks and hand sanitizers will be subsidized items also.

Averagely, subsidized goods account for 25-30 percent of market demand while in Tet holiday ( the Luanr New Year), they take up 25-40 percent. Specially, in this time when Vietnam is fighting against the Covid-19, subsidized commodities account for 35 – 50 percent of market demand.

The city will launch 57,5 million face masks and 3.29 million bottles of hand sanitizers ( equivalent to 1.2 million liters ) in the local market in three months.

Prices of subsidized commodities have been registered with the Department of Finance to make sure that they are 5 -10 percent lower than market price and stablize the market two months before and after the Tet holiday in 2021.

By Hai Ha - Translated by Uyen Phuong