HCMC adopts solutions to help removing enterprises’ difficulties

The chairman made the statement at a virtual meeting with administrators in districts yesterday. He asked district authorities to adopt measures to help firms including listening to businessperson’s opinions and then work with state competent agencies to help solving problems for enterprises.



Speaking at the online meeting, chairman Phong said that though the city has well controlled the pandemic, administrations and city dwellers should be alert to it because Covid-19 has developed complicatedly in other localities especially nations in the world.

He once again ordered all sectors and agencies to be more determined in fighting the pandemic and providing assistance to companies. He emphasized that leaders of sectors and agencies will be held accountable if their negligence leads to the spread of coronavirus in their jurisdiction.

Chairman Phong also assigned the city Department of Health to assess the city’s present coronavirus situation as well as make a prediction of future development of the pandemic. The Department has to put forward solutions for both controlling the disease and restoring economic activities.

Mr. Phong said it needs to educate people not to throw facemasks scattered over the public. He asked to have measures to protect those who are working at quarantined places.

With regard to social activities, districts have disbursed 55.8 percent of public investment; therefore, relevant agencies and department must speed up public investment disbursement so that the city can achieve the goal of 80 percent in October.

Director of the Department of Health Professor Nguyen tan Binh said that the city has isolated 16 patients, all of them are in stable condition. Yesterday, 164 people having respiratory disease were taken to quarantined wards in hospital for testing. 139 were negative while others are waiting for their test result.

Dr. Binh said the city health sector will increase testing capability to 12,000 – 13,000 daily for early detection of infected people to isolate them soon to curb spreading in the community.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan