HCMC agency requires examination of all green trees

As explained by green industry experts, uneven canopies have very negative effects on tree growth and root stability. Most worryingly, authorities suspect that many trees were deliberately damaged by residents nearby who think the trees are blocking their street.

There are currently 130,000 big trees planted in HCMC being managed by the HCMC Department of Transport.

According to urban tree planning company HGPA Co., Ltd., who is assigned 98,000 trees throughout the city, there should be unanimous decisions in installing infrastructures and repairing pavements, suggesting that contractors should work closely with tree planting companies.

At that time, the story of trees with rooted, deflected, or branched out improperly will certainly not happen, which means the growth, durability and longevity of street greenery. would be more secure.

Additionally, forestry engineers said the authorities must focus on quickly detecting pests and corroded trees. The long-term solution is to raise people’s awareness and consult field experts in the conservation and development of urban tree systems.

They stressed that lopping and cutting trees should not be necessary for urban development, and must be done at a reasonable rate while having new trees planted.