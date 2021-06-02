HCMC Agricultural Hi-tech Park welcomes new director

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan delivered the decision to AHTP Director Pham Dinh Dung (Photo: SGGP)



Born in the northern province of Hai Duong in 1973, Pham Dinh Dung owns a Doctorate of Biotechnology, Master of Economic Management, Bachelor of Politics, Certificate of Advanced Political Theory.

In his new position, Director Dung promised to try his best to fulfill missions set by the municipal authorities, and hopes to receive solid support from his colleagues.

Congratulating the Director, Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan stressed that in this Industry 4.0 era, HCMC’s agriculture must transform into hi-tech one.

Therefore, he hoped that AHTP’s leaders can promote research for high-quality produce to win HCMC Brand Award. Meanwhile, AHTP should also become the bridge to link between farmers and investors to implement more advanced technologies in farming activities.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Thanh Tam