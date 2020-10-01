HCMC aiming at raising public awareness for digital transformation

The conference is held online with 80 meeting points throughout HCMC, other concerning provinces, and Singapore.

In his speech, Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc stated that following the global digital transformation trend, Vietnam, and particularly HCMC, has identified the process as one of the most important strategic missions for the national development until 2030. This process is expected to boost competitiveness, improve investment environments, and promote socio-economic growth for a more prosperous Vietnam in the future.

Therefore, the Vice Chairman insisted that it is high time to raise the public awareness and to unite opinions for the success of this essential transformation. HCMC in particular needs to precisely pinpoint its weaknesses to overcome so that it can form the digital municipal government, economy, and society.

He then voiced that state officers as well as residents in HCMC should update their own thinking and working methods to quickly adapt to changes in workplaces and neighborhoods during Industry 4.0.

According to Ms. Carolyn Turk, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam, the conference is a valuable chance to upgrade the capability of provinces in Vietnam regarding digital transformation.

She pointed out the three key matters for this process: improving the competence of the Government and citizens; investing in databases, which is considered the ‘new gold’ in this information era, to develop the society; and applying innovative ideas for digital transformation.

Many practical speeches were presented in the conference, including ‘Digital Government Transformation: an All-government Approach’ by Chan Cheow Hoe – Digital Technology Director of the Singaporean Government (about the importance of innovation, system integration, and collaboration among state offices in the digital transformation process, along with challenges in legal issues and operation), and ‘Service Delivery Process’ by Dominic Chan – Director of the Program ‘Singaporean Life’ (about the person-centered approach in creating services for an individual’s life).

Welcoming the participation of many speakers from important Singaporean organizations, the conference is an opportunity for Vietnam, particularly HCMC, to exchange experience and upgrade professional knowledge about strategies, directions, policies to effectively boost the digital transformation process in the whole country.

