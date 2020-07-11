  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC aims to encourage 60,000 residents to buy health insurance

SGGP
This morning, the Ho Chi Minh City Insurance Agency and the city Post Office jointly organized a motorbicycle parade in response to the Vietnam Health Insurance day aiming to encourage 60,000 residents to buy health insurance for individual and family.

 

A motorbicycle parade is organized in HCMC to encourage 60,000 residents to buy health insurance for individual and family (Photo: SGGP)

The city has more than 7.3 million insurance buyers accounting for 94 percent of the plan and over 19,700 voluntary insurance buyers.
The event aims to disseminate the benefit of insurance purchasing encouraging city dwellers to participate in insurance to finish plan in 2020.
Motorcyclists in the parade travelled along streets in the city’s downtown and employees of insurance agency talked to residents about the benefit of insurance helping people to purchase insurance.
The two organizers expected to encourage around 3,000 people to buy insurance voluntarily and 60,000 other people to buy insurance for family.
Speaking at the parade, Deputy Director of the Insurance Agency Tran Dung Ha said that the agency and the Post Office will directly inform farmers and laborers in non-government sector especially those have not bought insurance for individual and families helping to raise people’s awareness and acts in order to stabilize people’s lives.

HCMC aims to encourage 60,000 residents to buy health insurance ảnh 1 Insurance staffs tell people about the benefit of buying insurance (Photo: SGGP)

By Duong Loan - Translated by Dan Thuy

