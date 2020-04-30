HCMC allocates nearly US$150 million for 13 traffic projects

One of the expected projects is My Thuy 3 Bridge, part of the second phase of the My Thuy Intersection project with a total investment of VND 2,000 billion. The six-lane bridge is expected to ease traffic congestion at Cat Lai Port in HCMC’s District 2 after completed.



The overpass project in front of the new Mien Dong coach terminal on Hanoi Highway, with a total estimated cost of some VND440 billion, includes a footbridge and a right underpass. The project will help ensure traffic connections once the coach terminal is put into operation.

The budget also goes for the infrastructure building of nine land lots in Functional Section No. 1, part of the Thu Thiem New Urban Area project in District 2 with a total area of more than 77.600 square meters, and construction floor area of 632,500 square meters. Of nine land lots, six plots are planned as multi-functional residential areas and three plots for multi-functional commercial areas.

The city has advanced VND603 billion to build technical infrastructure in nine lots to raise the land-use value when the land is put up for tender.

The remaining projects include the construction of a steel bridge to replace An Phu Dong ferry connecting Go Vap District and district 12, the second phase of the Soai Rap waterway dredging project, the upgrade of Huynh Tan Phat Street in the city’s outlying district of Nha Be, Duong Quang Ham Street in Go Vap District and Tran Van Giau Street in Binh Tan District, the construction of the drainage system on Huong Lo 11 Street in Binh Chanh District, building the Kenh A and Kenh B bridges in Binh Chanh District and the expansion of Dong Van Cong Street in District 2.

Last but not least, in addition to the implementation of the above projects, the city Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority will simultaneously accelerate the progress of 35 transition projects as well as make preparation for the next 12 major transport projects this year.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan