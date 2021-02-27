Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan has just signed a decision to allocate money for the preferential loan program for buying and renting social houses of this year. The program is also for those who ask for loans for repairing their own houses according to the government’s decree 100/2015.



Directors of branches of Vietnam Bank for Social Policies in districts and Thu Duc City submitted their credit plan as per the decision for further implementation.

Additionally, Directors of Vietnam Bank for Social Policies branches will be responsible for allocation and supervision of implementation procedure to ensure the money is used effectively.

By Hanh Nhung - Translated by Anh Quan