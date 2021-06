The vehicles are stationed at hospitals and clinics across the city, verified by car stickers with the Ministry of Health’s logo.

All drivers and passengers must follow current pandemic prevention regulations.

Previously, HCMC had implemented Directive No. 10 in strengthening Covid-19 prevention & control over the area. This resulted in the shutting down of all passenger transport vehicles, including public buses and coaches.

By staff writers - Translated by Thao Nhien