HCMC allows construction works of seven urgent projects during social distancing

The Thu Thiem 2 Bridge Project
Specifically, the city authorities allowed the implementation of construction projects serving the Covid-19 prevention and control, Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien Metro Line (Metro Line No.1), Thu Thiem 2 Bridge, the overpass in front of the new Eastern Bus Station on Hanoi Highway, the technical infrastructure investment construction project in the first functional area of Thu Thiem new urban area, the tunnel project at Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho Intersection and three construction projects at Nhi Dong 1 Hospital (the Children's Hospital No. 1).To create favorable conditions and ensure pandemic prevention and control, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City assigned the Department of Public Security and relevant units, agencies to promptly collaborate to support the contractors to build the projects as scheduled.