HCMC allows supermarket, convenience store employees to travel after 6 pm. (Photo: SGGP)

The suggestion made by the Department of Trade and Industry has been signed by Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Phong on August 9.



The municipal Department of Industry and Trade has coordinated with relevant units to confirm the list of assigned workers and update the file into a database of the official website of the department.

Directors of supermarkets and convenient stores are responsible for granting travel certificate to their employees.

The municipal Department of Police, the People’s Committees of districts and Thu Duc City have been ordered to ask Covid-19 control stations to ensure the travel of those permitted to go out after 6pm.





By Song Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh