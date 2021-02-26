HCMC allows to reopen eateries

In his document to leaders of agencies and departments , chairman of Thu Duc City and administrations in districts yesterday, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc proposed to continue fighting against Covid-19.



Several services were allowed to reopen including eateries which must ensure the safety distance between people and not serve over 30 people simultaneously.

Entertainment services including bars, karaoke parlors, dance clubs and indoor sport houses such as gym, fitness, yoga must be closes as Covid-19 has been shown to spread at gyms, fitness classes.

Apart from that, religious activities are allowed but gatherings of more than 50 people at a time are banned.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan