HCMC always creates business conditions for foreign enterprises

At the receipts, Chairman Phong affirmed that the city leaders have been very interested in the business activities and shared difficulties with foreign enterprises under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ho Chi Minh City has always created effective operation and business conditions for foreign firms to operate efficiently, thereby contributing to the city’s socio-economic development, added Mr. Phong.
At the meeting with the General Director of Samsung Vietnam, chairman Phong highly appreciated Samsung's efforts in Ho Chi Minh City in maintaining its production and ensuring export turnover in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Under the leadership of Choi Joo-ho, Samsung Vietnam is expected to maintain long-term and stable business and investment in Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general.
On this occasion, Mr. Choi Joo-ho thanked the city authorities for helping Samsung Vietnam operate continuously despite the epidemiological situation and highly appreciated the Covid-19 prevention and control measures of Ho Chi Minh City.
He affirmed that Samsung Vietnam would soon promote production and investment expansion in the market.
On the same day, a meeting between Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong and Vice President and General Director of Intel Products Vietnam Co., Ltd. Kim Hoat Ooi was held.
Chairman Phong welcomed and admitted the contributions of Intel's contributions to the development of Ho Chi Minh City, especially its investment activities in the Saigon High-Tech Park, training high-quality human resources and combating climate change.
Intel's activities will contribute to promoting the development of high-tech industries, in line with the orientation of developing Ho Chi Minh City into a smart city as well as an innovation and financial hub of the country and the region.
At the online conference with World Bank's Vice President for East Asia Pacific Victoria Kwakwa, the city leader highlighted and appreciated the World Bank's sponsorship programs in Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City, contributing to the quality improvement of people’ life as well as promoting socio- economic development.
Alongside, chairman Phong thanked Ms. Victoria Kwakwa and WB’s leaders for speeding up the World Bank's aid dossiers for Ho Chi Minh City.
Ms. Victoria Kwakwa congratulated Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general for its initial successes in the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control, especially Ho Chi Minh City has maintained its economic growth.
Additionally, she highly appreciated the administrative reform efforts of Ho Chi Minh City to shorten the time of reviewing the loan documents of the World Bank and suggested the HCMC’s authorities would coordinate with central agencies to soon complete the procedures so that the World Bank can disburse the loan programs in HCMC.
