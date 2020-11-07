HCMC among cheapest places for US expats: Business Insider

The article wrote: “In southern Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City offers the bustle of a vibrant city without the high price tag you might find in the US.”

A total of 77 percent of surveyed expats in the city said they were satisfied with their finances. The rate for Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur and Thailand’s Bangkok, which came second and third on the list, were 73 and 63 percent, respectively.

The article said typical rent for a one-bedroom apartment and monthly costs (other than rent) for one person in the city were US$560.86 and US$462.62, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US, an average one-bedroom apartment rents for about US$ 1,600 per month.

