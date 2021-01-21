HCMC among top preferred cities for cross-border investments in Asia-Pacific

CBRE’s Asia Pacific Investor Intentions Survey 2021 was conducted between November 9 and December 14 last year. As many as 492 mainly Asia Pacific-based investors participated in the survey, which asked respondents a range of questions regarding their buying appetite and preferred strategies, sectors and markets for 2021.



“Ho Chi Minh City has already been on the radar of investors in recent years, especially those who are looking to invest in Southeast Asia, as the city is viewed as having the potential for greater appreciation in property values and higher yields,” said Desmond Sim, Head of Research, Southeast Asia, CBRE.

“Other noteworthy movement in this year’s rankings included Ho Chi Minh City, which entered the top five for the first time. With the diversification of supply chains encouraging more manufacturing investment, industrial and logistics assets are keenly sought after,” according to the survey.

Tokyo retained its top position as the most preferred city for cross-border investment. The availability of high-quality assets and strong liquidity has made Tokyo a top-three investment destination since 2018.

It was followed by Singapore, Seoul of the Republic of Korea and Shanghai of China.

Vietnamplus