HCMC announces 3 days off on New Year holiday

Local agencies, organisations, schools, hospitals, military units, businesses and households across the city are required to fly national flags on 1 January 2021.



Agencies, departments, organizations and enterprises that do not have regular weekend breaks must arrange work based on their plans during the holidays to ensure the fulfillment of their tasks and serve the people.

Earlier, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City also announced that schoolers of kindergarten, elementary schools, middle and high schools and vocational schools throughout the city will have a 9-day Tet break. Schools that currently adapt a five-day-a-week schedule will have 11-day Tet break, from February 6- February 10 (on the 25th day of the last month- the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

In addition, PM has approved the 2021 Lunar New Year holiday. Accordingly, Government officers and workers nationwide will enjoy a 7-day holiday for the 2021 Tet (Lunar New Year), from February 10 - 16, 2021 (on the 29th day of the last month- the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

By Hieu Nghia – Translated by Kim Khanh