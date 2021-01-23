HCMC announces 7-day Lunar New Year break

Agencies, departments, organizations and enterprises that do not have regular weekend breaks must arrange work based on their plans during the holidays to ensure the fulfillment of their tasks and serve the people.



Local agencies, organisations, schools, hospitals, military units, businesses and households across the city are required to fly national flags on Tet holidays.

Earlier, the municipal People’s Committee also announced that schoolers of kindergarten, elementary schools, middle and high schools and vocational schools throughout the city will have a 9-day Tet break. Schools that currently adapt a five-day-a-week schedule will have 11-day Tet break, from February 6- February 10 (on the 25th day of the last month- the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

The City People’s Committee has also asked districts’ authorities to continue to keep the monitoring of preventive measures against Covid-19.





By Cong Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh