HCMC announces one-day break on Hung Kings’ death anniversary

Local agencies, organizations, schools, hospitals, military units, businesses and households across the city are required to fly national flags on the death anniversary of the Hung Kings.



The municipal government has authorized to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to coordinate with relevant units to keep streets and public places throughout the city clean during the upcoming holiday.

The City People’s Committee has also asked authorities of districts and Thu Duc City to continue to keep the monitoring of preventive measures against Covid-19.

The Hung Kings Memorial Day, which falls on the 10th of the third lunar month, is one of the public holidays of Vietnam. It is for worshipping and paying gratitude to Hung Kings, the legendary founders of the nation. The worshipping rituals of the Hung Kings was recognized as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012.



By Tuong Vy – Translated by Kim Khanh