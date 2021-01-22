HCMC announces selection and appointment of leading cadres of Thu Duc City

At the ceremony, the HCMC Party Standing Committee decided to appoint Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Hung who was Secretary of the Party Committee of District 2 and Mr. Hoang Tung who was Vice secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Nha Be District to Deputy secretaries of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City.



Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Pham Duc Hai also granted the appointment decisions of the positions of Chairman and Vice Chairwoman of Thu Duc City People's Council to Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Hung and Ms. Thai My Dien who was Vice Chairwoman of the People's Council of Thu Duc District.

While Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan announced that Mr. Hoang Tung was elected as Chairman of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City.

Three vice chairmen of the People's Committee of the new city are Mr. Nguyen Ky Phung who was Deputy director of the Department of Science and Technology of HCMC; Mr. Nguyen Huu Anh Tu who was Vice chairman of the People's Committee of Thu Duc District; and Mr. Nguyen Bach Hoang Phung who was Vice chairman of the People's Committee of District 2.

Mr. Bui Van Phuc who was Standing Vice secretary of the Party Committee of District 2 and Ms. Vu Thi Thu Ha who was deputy head of the Legal Department of District 9 were elected as Head and deputy head of the Legal Department under the People's Council of Thu Duc City respectively.

Mr. Cao Van Minh who was Standing vice secretary of the Party Committee of District 9 and Ms. Ho Thi Phuoc who was Deputy head of the Department of Economy and Society of District 2 took responsibilities of Head and deputy head of the Department of Economy and Society of Thu Duc City.

The HCMC Party Standing Committee also announced 45 members of the Party Executive Committee and 14 delegates of the Party Standing Committee of the new city.



Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC, Nguyen Van Nen (R) hands over the appointment decision of the position of Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee for the 2020-2025 term to Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu . Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC, Nguyen Van Nen (C) hands over the appointment decisions of the position of Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee to Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu (L) and Secretary of the Party Committee of District 5 to Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) who was Secretary of the Party Committee of Thu Duc District. Chairwoman of HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (C) presents decisions of the positions of Chairman and Vice Chairwoman of Thu Duc City People's Council to Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Hung (L) and Ms.Thai My Dien. Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (R) congratulates new Chairman of the People's Committee of Thu Duc, Hoang Tung (L). At the ceremony of announcement and handing over decisions on appointment for cadre work of Thu Duc City Chairwoman of HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le (C) congratulates new Chairman and Vice Chairwoman of Thu Duc City People's Council , newly elected officials of the Legal Department and the Department of Economy and Society . The seals and signatures of new leaders of Thu Duc City

