HCMC annually subsides 4 cm partly due to groundwater exploitation

Director of the IT Center of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Bui Hong Son revealed at a seminar about rapid land subsidence in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday that according to the Ministry of of Natural Resources and Environment, the city has had subsidence rate of 4 centimeters; worse, even some places with 6-7 centimeters annually.



Rapid land subsidence not only destabilizes the city infrastructure but also increases the risk of flooding, especially in the face of abrupt rainstorms, excessive rainfall and high tide levels.

He pointed out that weak land, heavy traffic loads and groundwater exploitation are culprits of the problem.

The University of Technology’ studies has shown that weak land account for 60 percent of the city area mostly in districts 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, outlying suburbs Nha Be, Can Gio, and along Sai Gon River.

Therefore, scientists proposed limitation of the quantity of groundwater exploitation and reduction of building houses in weak land districts . Furthermore, there should be prediction for subsidence in different districts to have proper solutions.

By Minh Hai - Translated by Uyen Phuong