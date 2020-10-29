HCMC approves project on public transportation and personal vehicles

The project will seek solutions to develop the public transport systems with focus on railway and quick bus fleets and implement new solutions to limit the use of personal vehicles within the city.



After the city has ensured to provide enough public transportation to residents, it will control personal vehicles basing on residents’ agreement. For instance, public transportation will ensure to satisfy 15 percent of urban transportation need by 2025 and 25 percent by 2030.

The Department of Transportation will provide consultation to the city People’s Committee in issuing plans and tasks to state competent agencies at all levels to implement the project synchronously and effectively.

Moreover, the Department must keep track on project progress.





By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan