HCMC arranges workplaces of Thu Duc City’s administrative agencies

The office of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City is placed on an area which is part of the headquarters the Party Committee and the People Committee of District 9 at No.2/304 on Hanoi Highway in Hiep Phu Ward.



The office of Thu Duc City’s Fatherland Front Committee and other government agencies and organizations are allocated on the area of the headquarters of the Party Committee of Thu Duc District at No.43 on Nguyen Van Ba Street in Binh Tho Ward.

The Compensation and Site Clearance Board, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Land Registration Office are located at No.181 Thong Nhat Street, 23 Bac Ai Street, and 1 Tagore Street in Binh Tho Ward, respectively.

The People’s Committee of HCMC has decided to maintain office addresses of the Department of Reception for Citizens and Notarization Services, specialized functional departments of the People’s Committee of the new city at their current locations.

Other units, such as sport and cultural centers, educational and vocational centers, health clinics, schools, children’s cultural houses, political training centers of three districts of 2, 9 and Thu Duc are still at existing addresses.





By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh