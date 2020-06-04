HCMC asks for JICA’s continued support for infrastructure projects

At the meeting, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said that the disease has been basically controlled in the city. HCMC has returned to the normal life step by step after the coronavirus passes. It’s just a new normal situation because the city will continue to implement containment measures due to the risk of importations of COVID-19, and strengthen economic recovery, stabilize people's living conditions after the disease.



The municipal leader expressed his sincere thanks to JICA and investors for supporting Ho Chi Minh City to upgrade urban infrastructure and improve the quality of people's life, such as the Metro project (line 1), a project to improve the water environment and control floods in the basin of Tau Hu-Ben Nghe-Doi-Te canal, wastewater drainage system.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong expected that JICA will continue to assist HCM City to complete projects.

He committed the city’s authorities will create advantages to support Mr. Akira Shimizu when he is in the position of Chief Representative of the JICA Vietnam office.

For his part, Mr. Akira Shimizu expressed his belief that HCMC’s policies and measures for economic recovery after the COVID-19 will be implemented effectively as well strengthen cooperation with the city to achieve concrete results.





By Thanh Hang – Translated by Kim Khanh