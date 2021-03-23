HCMC assigns Thu Duc City to collect more than VND8.3 trillion of budget revenue

On March 23, the People's Council of HCMC held the 24th meeting session. At the meeting, delegates voted to approve the Resolution on the cancellation of the 2021 State budget revenue and expenditure estimates for districts 2, 9, and Thu Duc City and assigned targets of State budget revenue and expenditure in 2021 to Thu Duc City.



The reason for this is because Thu Duc City has just been established by merging District 2, District 9, and Thu Duc District.



Previously, HCMC assigned District 2 to collect more than VND3.83 trillion, District 9 more than VND2.24 trillion, and Thu Duc District more than VND2.25 trillion.



After canceling the 2021 State budget revenue and expenditure estimates for districts 2, 9, and Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City entrusted a budget revenue estimate of nearly VND8.33 trillion and budget expenditure of more than VND3.15 trillion for Thu Duc City in 2021. The additional amount from the HCMC budget to the budget of Thu Duc city is VND1.99 trillion. Thus, the target of State budget revenue and expenditure in 2021 for Thu Duc City, the total revenues, total expenditures, and total additions from the city budget for the district budget in 2021 will not change.



The delegates also passed a Resolution on the assignment of revenues and expenditures for Thu Duc City and the percentage of revenues shared among budgets of all levels in Thu Duc City in 2021.



Specifically, in the budget revenue of Thu Duc City, the State budget revenues that Thu Duc city is entitled to 100 percent are natural resource tax of enterprises and cooperatives under the authority of the taxation agency of Thu Duc City, except natural resource taxes collected from oil and gas exploration and exploitation; agricultural land use tax, except agricultural land use tax collected from households; business-license tax of enterprises and cooperatives under the authority of the taxation agency of Thu Duc City, except business-license taxes collected from individuals and business households; land registration fee in Thu Duc City.





The delegates of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City vote to pass the Resolution of the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Thu Duc City also enjoys 100 percent of non-refundable aid from international organizations, other organizations, and overseas individuals given directly to Thu Duc City; charges collected from service activities performed by State agencies in Thu Duc City; fees collected by State agencies of Thu Duc City, excluding land registration fees and business-license fees; revenues from property under the ownership of the State, handled by agencies, organizations, and units of Thu Duc City after deducting expenses as prescribed by the law; revenues from the sale of State assets, except for property including houses and land, managed by agencies, organizations, and units of Thu Duc City; revenues from fines for administrative violations, fines, and other confiscation.



The revenues divided by the percentages between the central budget, the HCMC budget, and the Thu Duc City budget, include value-added tax collected from the non-state industry, trade, and service sector by Thu Duc City’s taxation agency; corporate income tax collected from non-state industry, trade, and service sectors by Thu Duc City’s taxation agency; late payment arises from the revenues divided by the percentages between the central budget, the HCMC budget, and the Thu Duc City budget. The specific division rate is the central budget 82 percent, HCMC budget zero percent, and Thu Duc city budget 18 percent, respectively.



Particularly, the revenue of agricultural land use tax collected from households is divided between the Thu Duc City budget and the ward budget following the proportion of 80 percent of Thu Duc City budget and 20 percent of the ward budget.





By Mai Hoa, Manh Hoa – Translated by Gia Bao