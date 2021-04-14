As planned, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee asked the Department of Transport to coordinate with relevant departments to carry out the project as well flexibly adjust the scale and the number of bikes in a bid to suit the reality.



HCMC authorities approve pilot public bike service



Moreover, the related competent agencies must evaluate the results and put forward proposals when the trial period ends.

The City People's Committee also assigned the People's Committee of District 1 to enhance monitoring and ensure traffic safety at bike stations. Additionally, district administration must tackle the illegal sidewalk and roadway occupation during the trial period. The investor must have responsibility to keep client or service-user information private and confidential and conduct e-commerce registration for the app in the plan process.

According to the HCMC Department of Transport, the city pilots 43 bicycle parking locations with 388 bikes on some routes such as Ham Nghi, Nguyen Thai Binh, Nguyen Hue, Vo Van Kiet, Nguyen Cong Tru, Pham Hong Thai, Nguyen Thi Nghia, Pham Ngu Lao, Le Duan in district 1.

Each bicycle is equipped with a smart lock such as a GPS tracker or a Bluetooth lock to ensure safety. To use this service, users install the Mobike app on their smartphones and scan the QR code.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan