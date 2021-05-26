The Department of Health has proposed universities use these facilities as centralized isolation areas.







The committee has just sent an urgent document to the City's Health Department and the City Command about the use of more isolation areas to receive close contacts of Covid-19 patients in the city

Accordingly, the committee approved for the City Command to temporarily use the second facility of the Can Gio Hospital for Covid-19 treatment for imported cases. The facility has 300 beds.

The city Command was asked to speed up the renovation and upgrade the isolation areas under its management so that the Can Gio Covid-19 Treatment Hospital and the Respiratory Pathology Hospital can admit Covid-19 suspected cases and infection cases.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Tan Binh, Director of the city Department of Health, yesterday said that the health sector has actively updated and completed scenarios in response to the Covid-19 epidemic as well as rehearsal scenarios to cope with the bad situation.

The city Center for Disease Control said that a new Covid-19 patient, a 37-year-old woman, who is the daughter of patient 4,780, is being isolated and treated at Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital for end-stage chronic kidney failure. The patient's house at alley 404 Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in District 3 has been blocked while medical workers have taken samples for testing.

The city Center for Disease Control also announced to extend concentrated isolation for people coming from Yen Phong District of the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang who have come to HCMC from May 15 and May 3. These people must be under 21-day isolation.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan