HCMC authorities ask to increase prevention of fall and winter diseases

Under the written document of the People’s Committee, the municipal Department of Health must work with the city Steering Board for Disease Prevention, the HCMC Center for Disease Control and the International Health Quarantine Center of HCMC to monitor diseases in the community, the border gates to early discover infectious diseases and especially Covid-19, MERS-CoV, influenza A(H7N9), A(H5N1), and A(H5N6).



Additionally, these above-mentioned bodies must focus implementing measures against rabies , respiratory diseases such as diphtheria, measles, and rubella as well as hand-foot-and mouth and dengue fever.

Health centers and local administration must disinfect residential areas to kill mosquito larva. Moreover, the health centers in districts must carry out supplementary immunization activities to achieve the vaccination rate of 95 percent.

Medical facilities must eliminate hospital-acquired infections and strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s guideline in separation of patients to prevent transmission.

By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong