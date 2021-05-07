HCMC authorities check practice of preventive measures in District 12, Hoc Mon

At a working session with the local authorities in the District 12’s Health Center, the city’s Vice chairman praised Covid-19 infection prevention and control work in the locality.



According to Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of District 12, Vo Thi Chinh, there are three centralized quarantine facilities in the district featuring 100 beds, and another isolation area at the branch of HCMC of Foreign Languages – Information Technology in Hoc Mon District having a capacity of 800-1,000 people. The district’s authority has delegated wards to establish 1,615 community Covid-19 teams with two members of each to monitor implementation of preventive measures in households.



Eight people are quarantined in the centralized facility in District 12’s Health Center, added director of the center, Dr. Nguyen Dang Tuyen.



The delegation then checked the epidemic prevention and control work at Hoc Mon Agricultural Wholesale Market, An Suong Bus Station and Vietnam Logistik Unicorp Ltd.



Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau asked the management boards of the market and bus station to remind regularly traders, buyers and passengers to take basic preventive measures. He noted that several people wear masks that are not in accordance with regulations.



In addition, the Vietnam Logistik Unicorp Ltd must arrange seats in the lunch room so that each employee can socially distance while the An Suong Bus Station must adjust the health declaration form following guidelines of the HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC), he ordered.



