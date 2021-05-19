HCMC authorities create zones for coronavirus following two positive cases

A 35-year-old man in Sunview Town Apartment Buildings in Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward, Thu Duc City was positive for SARS-CoV-2 for the first test carried out by Vinmec Central Park International Hospital. The city administration sealed off the apartment block where he resides soon yesterday.





His female colleague at Deloitte Vietnam Company, a 34-year-old woman, in Tan Kieng Ward in District 7 was also tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to an epidemiological investigation, the woman flew to the Northern City of Hai Phong from April 24 and returned to HCMC on May 5. She experienced a fever on May 8 yet she self-medicated and stayed at home. On May 11, she was back to work. She is being under quarantine in the centralized isolation area in District 7.

The health sector in HCMC is tracing those who had contacted with her and passengers on the flight with her for quarantine.

The woman had visited many various places including a hair salon at 76 Dinh Tien Hoang in District 1 and a bookstore Nguyen Hue street.

The Ministry of Health this morning said, within the past 12 hours, the country had 31 new cases of Covid-19 including one imported case who was quarantined upon arrival in Ho Chi Minh City. The remaining 30 cases were recorded domestically in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh ( with 16 cases), Bac Giang (with 10), Lang Son (with 3), and Ho Chi Minh City (only one).

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong