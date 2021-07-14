HCMC authorities deny misinformation of citywide lockdown



The misleading information might result in a shortage of food supply and hoarding of commodities. Worse, the misinformation stated that city leaders were infected by the coronavirus.

The Propaganda and Education Department of the city Party Committee denied all misinformation in the internet.



Presently, city authorities are focusing on implementing drastic measures to control the coronavirus epidemic. Simultaneously, city administrations applied solutions to make sure enough supply of food and foodstuff and essential commodities for dwellers.

Accordingly, the city government proposed all residents keep calm and not follow misinformation but read newspapers including Sai Gon Giai Phong, HCMC Television, and the Voice of HCMC People.

Competent agencies will impose harsh penalties on those who spread untrue information leading to public worries.





By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan