HCMC authorities determined to build worth-living, environmentally-friendly city

At a conference on planning and tree growing and lighting in district for the period 2019-2025, Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan said that the Vietnamese metropolis is a home to nine million permanent residents accounting for 10 percent of the whole country’s population yet the green development does not correspond with the soaring population growth at all. For years, there has been no criteria for tree growing.



For the goal of turning the city into a worth-living place and green city, Secretary of the city People’s Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan put an emphasis on strategic plan for greenery growth.

Implementing his direction, People’s Committee has issued a decision 529 “Green and Environmentally-friendly city for period 2020-2025 on February 14, 2020. City authorities are determined that trees will be planted in all pavements with length of 3 meters and greenery and green development will increase 5 hectares per year.

Moreover, the city planned to spend on a 150-ha parks including public parks and parks in residential quarters and the average green rate of trees will be 0.65 sq.m per person.

Furthermore, each new construction project must meet building standards, greenery density and traffic infrastructure requirements in each district, office, hospital and school. Aside from that, in 2020, the city will convert pollution hotspots due to garbage into parks and greenery places for the sake of the commune.

To achieve the above-mentioned goal, the city will strengthen dissemination of information to agencies, local administrations which will increase residents’ awareness of trees as well as encourage participation of city dwellers and enterprises in environment protection and green development with orientation towards a greenery and environmentally- friendly city.

The city will focus on encouraging each households to make use of their house terrace and empty lands to grow tree to increase greenery space for air improvement and a green landscape in residential blocks to have a view of greenery to the residents

On the one hand, agencies and local administrations should review green planning and parks in its areas and then implement forestation plans along rivers, canals as well as monitor park building in construction projects and in residential blocks.

On the other hand, local administrations should launch tree growing campaign to increase greenery space in high-rise buildings, offices, schools, production premises. Local authorities should design urban greenery policy and expand models of greenery space, greenery works, greenery offices, and greenery residential blocks in contribution of building a green and environmentally-friendly city.

