HCMC authorities determined to curb Covid-19 spread

HCMC authorities are determined to curb Covid-19 spread

The municipal People's Committee has just issued a plan to control the situation of the Covid-19 epidemic citywide from June 29 to July 10.

The plan clearly stated all residents and the entire machinery of state must be mobilized in the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic with the spirit of "fighting the epidemic like fighting the enemy". The city will adopt practical and effective solutions for prevention and control of the epidemic based on its real development for continual dual goals.

The city will strictly apply the 5K principles and vaccination as well as IT in tracing measures, testing, monitoring of high – risk groups of people especially in industrial parks and export processing zones, isolation facilities, treatment capacity, inoculation.

Additionally, the city will enhance implementation of the Directive 10 in preventing the disease spread in flea markets, traditional markets, supermarkets, and wholesale markets. The local administrations will increase information of the coronavirus to each resident to raise their awareness of the disease.

By Thanh An - Translated by Dan Thuy