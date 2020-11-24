The Department of Construction in HCMC said in its report on the project “Housing development program in HCMC for the 2012-2030 period” to the municipal People’s Committee that technical and social infrastructure in some inner areas in the city is overloaded because infrastructure has not been upgraded corresponding to housing construction development.



Subsequently, the city administration decided not to issue construction permit to any high-rise apartment project as well as encourage housing developers to build house in areas near underground construction sites, rail lines.

Under the decision, in the next five years, authorities in districts 4, 5, 6, 11, Phu Nhuan which have witnessed reduced population within ten recent years will not give permits of construction for new high-rise condominium projects without plan for renewing technical and social infrastructure.

Meanwhile, districts 2, 7, 9, 12, Thu Duc and Binh Tan will prioritize new housing projects and high-rise condo projects along metro lines.

Apart from which, suburban districts Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh, Nha Be and Can Gio will take heed of housing construction in village and rural residential quarters and areas with infrastructure connecting with major roads.

In these suburbs, local administrations will prioritize to develop ecotourism, new urban blocks and satellite urban blocks. Yet, no new apartment projects will be approved in these suburbs if without infrastructure construction plan.

By Binh Khoi - Translated by Anh Quan