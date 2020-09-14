HCMC authorities exploit, utilize urban underground space resources

The city authorities have carried out scientific and reasonable evaluation of urban underground space resources and researched the utilization of underground space for more than 10 years. Some started construction underneath.



The city’s plan to use subterraneous space in HCMC has been implemented especially when the first he Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line is scheduled for a commercial opening in the first quarter of 2021. The metro line operation will lead to station underneath in the downtown which is the basis for exploitation of underground space.

According to the plan of utilization of underneath land, from April , 2020, the municipal People’s Committee has approved the selection construction competition of urban underground design and space around the Ben Thanh station. The entries must satisfy the requirement of the city’s planning, architecture and environment protection.

Moreover, the Ben Thanh underground commercial center must connect with others in streets Le Loi, Ham Nghi, Dong Khoi, Nguyen Hue and other neighboring centers.

The Ben Thanh underground commercial center is planned to be on the area of around 45,000 square meters. It includes two sections for commercial centers of approximately 18,100 square meters with other construction on the area of 21,500 square meters.

To serve residents’ shopping demand, the city authorities will build Ben Thanh commercial center in connection with the metro line’s stations. Ben Thanh commercial center project is located under the Quach Thi Trang Square to Le Loi street ( from Ben Thanh Market to the Opera House).

Basically, Ho Chi Minh City will prioritize underneath space in downtown area in districts 1, 3 and a section of districts 4 and Binh Thanh ( around 930 hectares ). The city authorities take heed of construction of underneath space around the Ben Thanh station and the new urban area Thu Thiem in district 2.

The city authorities not only pay attention to construction of underground space in the downtown but other district to be parking lots.

By Minh Huy - Translated by Anh Quan