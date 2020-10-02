HCMC authorities kick-starts construction of startup and innovation center

The nine-story building with three basements was built on the area of 16,970 square meters and scheduled to complete in the second quarter of 2022.



Chairman of the city People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong praised investors and related agencies’ efforts in implementation of the construction. He noted that the project is one of facilities to welcome the city’s 11th Party Congress ; therefore, the investor has to finish as scheduled.



Additionally, he asked the Department of Science and Technology to appoint human resource for the center and direct its activities.

The center serves and provides facilities for startup businesses in the city. It connects with universities, research facilities, and business establishments.





By Luong Thien - Translated by Anh Quan