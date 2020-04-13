According to Mr. Tan, Covid-19 pandemic has made great impact on city dwellers’ living condition; the Party Committee , the People’s Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front have taken heed of people’s lives and have provided timely assistance and social security policies to help people from all walks of life affected by the pandemic.



The city authorities have approved a relief aid package of VND1.8 trillion (US$ 76,816,291) to support 600,000 workers who got unemployed because of Covid-19 pandemic.

Simultaneously, around 15,000 people who joined in the country’s revolutionary; 9,000 poor and near-poor households and more than 17,200 lottery ticket vendors will receive financial aid.

Moreover, all educational facilities including private preschools closed; as a result, around 32,000 teachers in non-public preschools stopped teaching without receiving salary; therefore, they were entitled to receive relief aid.

Each unemployed worker due to Covid-19 pandemic will receive VND1 million per month in three months. Enterprises have been making reports of unemployed workers to the Management Board of Industrial Parks and Export Processing Zone, the Hi-tech Zone and the Department of Labor, Invalid and Social Affairs for submission to the city People’s Committee.

He was moved at good deed of associations, groups of benefactors and enterprises in the fight against Covid-19. The contribution of benefactors and companies shared the burden for city authorities in release people’s hardships.

By Manh Hoa - Translated by Uyen Phuong