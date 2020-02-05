HCMC authorities plan to train over 6,000 rural laborers

Authority of Can Gio District has encouraged laborers to participate in training courses of hi-tech shrimp breeding, commercial fish and crab raising. Deputy Head of the district Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Pham Quang Chien said it focused on hi-tech shrimp breeding model.



Can Gio has connected with training facilities to open courses on new techniques. Thanks to applying new techniques, farmers in Can Gio now has improved productivity earning higher profit averaging nearly VND1.5 billion per hectare per crop.

Meanwhile Deputy Head of the municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Van Lam said that for 10 years, the city has trained over 717,000 laborers in the countryside.

With the fast development of technologies in the era 4.0, training courses must be changed a lot to help laborers get access to new technologies and apply them in reality.

However, agricultural land has been lost to urban development plus many young men in the countryside are fond of working in industrial parks or labor export. Therefore, a few laborers have attended the courses.

Deputy Head of the Hi-tech Park Managing Board in HCMC Tu Minh Thien said because laborers’ average age is 42 with unchanged habit of working; accordingly, teachers of the training courses must be experienced with lively teaching methods.

Moreover, Mr. Thien said the government must understand what the market need to inform farmers who will decide what to grow or breed themselves.

By Manh Hoa - Translated by Uyen Phuong