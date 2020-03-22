The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (CDC) announced yesterday afternoon that in an effort to control the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), it urged all persons who may have closely contacted with customers of the bar within the past 14 days and are currently present in Vietnam to go to the nearest health clinics for the same purposes.



CDC noted that HCMC has recorded more infected Covid-19 cases lately in several districts. Anyone who need more information of the disease should contact the hot line of CDC : 08 6957 7133.

Before, Vietnamese Ministry of Health has announced a 43-year-old British man who works as a pilot for national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and resides in District 2, to be the 91th confirmed Covid-19 case in Vietnam.

He was suffering fever and cough on March 17 and hospitalized in the HCMC-based Hospital for Tropical Diseases on the next day. His tests carried out by the hospital and Pasteur Institute came out positive for the deadly virus.

He was attending the event in Budha bar at 7 Thao Dien Street in District 2.

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City began to close all cinemas, clubs and bars, massage parlors, karaoke shops, and online game centers from 6:00 pm March 15, one day after the party was held.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan