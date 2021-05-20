HCMC authorities visit frontline forces in Covid-19 control stations

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai presents gifts to the Covid-19 control station at the Doi Bridge in Binh Chanh District. (Photo: SGGP)

He praised the pandemic frontline forces’ efforts despite extreme weather at the checkpoints in the toll station on HCMC- Trung Luong Expressway before the lead to Tan Tao - Cho Dem Expressway and at the end of the Doi Bridge on Tran Van Giau Street.



The city’s leader encouraged active duty soldiers to overcome difficulties and challenges to control the Covid-19 pandemic and prevent the spread of disease.

Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai offered presents and gifts of cash worth VND50 million (US$2,166) of each to every Covid-19 control stations across the city.

The municipal Government decided to re-establish 69 Covid-19 monitoring and control stations at the gateways, piers, bus and train stations, borders with neighboring cities and provinces throughout the city, including 12 city-level stations and 57 district-level checkpoints to cope with epidemic outbreak in the city. The stations were put into operation starting at 0.00 am on May 15 and have checked averagely 12,500 exiting/entering vehicles featuring 28,500 local and foreign arrivals everyday.

On the same day, he also handed over 30 presents to children of poor workers and families in District 11.





Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) talks with workers of a Covid-19 monitoring and control station. (Photo: SGGP) Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai hands over 30 presents to children of poor workers and families in District 11.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh