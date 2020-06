Accordingly, all vehicles will be banned on the part of Dong Khoi Street between its intersections with Le Thanh Ton and Lam Son Park in District 1 from 4:30 a.m to 10:30 a.m.



They will then be banned on Dong Khoi Street between its intersections with Le Thanh Ton Street, and Ngo Duc Ke, Nguyen Hue streets from 6 a.m to 10:30 a.m

Vehicle owners can dial phone numbers (028)38.224.053 - (028)38.296.944) for the support.







By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh