HCMC basically controls Covid-19

He affirmed the achievement in the fight against Covid-19 in the southern metropolis is thanks to tremendous efforts of the whole city machinery of state and dwellers. Soon after the city had new cases of Covid-19, authorities have had urgent virtual meetings with the Central government, the Ministry of Health and the city Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.



At an urgent meeting on February 9, Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen highly valued the city Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, local administration, agencies and organizations’ determined effort in battling the pandemic. He also thanked Vietnamese Prime Minister, the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and the Ministry of Health for their timely direction.

On his mission trip to the city, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh highly appreciated the determined efforts of the whole city machinery of state and residents in the battle of coronavirus pandemic; therefore, the pandemic situation has been under control.

Speaking at the meeting of permanent Government members on pandemic prevention and control work chaired by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc lately, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said the city has basically controlled thanks to the determination and participation of the entire machinery of state and city dwellers. The city will maintain preventative measure, early detection, isolation, zoning and treatment as well as tracking measure.

Hospitals were asked to keep biological products and test kits and work together to conduct 15,000 samples within 24 hours or even 25,000 – 30,000 samples to curb spread of the disease in organizations.

Chairman Phong ordered the health sector to continue disinfection work as well as conduct preventative measures and test on employees in Tan Son Nhat Airport periodically and check employees and passengers’ temperature daily.

Random tests should be carried out on passengers who have spent time in high-risk areas at the airport, the train station and bus stations. Especially, all travelers from Cam Giang District in the Norther Province of Hai Duong from January 15 and people from Quang Ninh Province and Covid-19-hit areas must declare their health condition.

By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong