HCMC, Binh Phuoc plan to start steps in implementing trans-provincial expressway

Secretary of the HCMC Party’s Committee, Nguyen Van Nen and Chairwoman of the Binh Phuoc Province People's Committee, Tran Tue Hien Speaking at the meeting, Director of the municipal Department of Transport Tran Quang Lam said that the HCMC-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh expressway is 73 km long, connecting HCMC and the Southern provinces of Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc. The stretch in HCMC is 2km long, expected to link up to Ring Road No.2 at Go Dua Intersection in Thu Duc City. The section running through Binh Duong Province is 60km long while the section running through Binh Phuoc Province is 11km long.



The authorities of the city and the province should continue to carry out virtual field trips based on the localities and complete a study report on the total investment capital and investment modes to submit to ministries of Transport, and Planning and Investment before reporting to the Prime Minister, he added.

After the discussion, leaders of HCMC and Binh Phuoc Province came to an agreement on soon implementing the construction project of the HCMC-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh expressway that has been approved by the Prime Minister.

Binh Phuoc Province will take responsibility for carrying out the project; organizing working sessions on investment modes, capital resources, building the overall plan for the project with ministries, departments and localities.

On this occasion, the two sides agreed to establish a steering committee for the HCMC-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh expressway project.

Secretary of the HCMC Party’s Committee, Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated the co-organization of the meeting, aiming at enhancing the cooperation in planning and executing the project at the earliest.

HCMC-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh is an important highway to ensure the transport connectivity of the main economic centers and create the driving force for the socio-economic development of HCMC, provinces and the region, he said.

The People’s Committees of HCMC, Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc provinces should closely cooperate to complete procedures and define the total capital investment. Project roles and responsibilities must be clearly defined, assigned and allocated to ensure successful results. The procedures of the project must finish to submit it on time to the 15th National Assembly, term 2021-2025, the city’s leader added.

Last December, consulting firms completed the pre-feasibility study report on the expressway project, HCMC-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh connecting HCMC and the Southern province of Binh Phuoc to submit to competent agencies for approval. According to the development plan on high speed road network of Vietnam to 2020, orientation to 2030 approved by the Prime Minister, the HCMC-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh expressway is 73 km long with 6-8 lanes. As proposed, the expressway will be built under the public–private partnership (PPP) and the build–operate–transfer (BOT) investment modes. The project’s construction is expected to be kicked off before 2030.

At the meeting

Secretary of the HCMC Party’s Committee, Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the event.

Secretary of Binh Phuoc Province Party’s Committee, Nguyen Van Loi (R) speaks at the meeting.

Standing deputy secretary of HCMC Party Committee , Tran Luu Quang (L) at the meeting

Chairwoman of Binh Phuoc Province People's Committee, Tran Tue Hien

Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Le Hoa Binh talks with chairwoman of the Binh Phuoc Province People's Committee, Tran Tue Hien.

By Kieu Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh