HCMC boosts cooperation with India

At the meeting, the city Party chief shared directions and tasks for city development, including building a highly interactive innovation district in the east of the city.

Ho Chi Minh City has a long-term relationship cooperation with India, especially in the fields of education and training, high-tech agriculture, etc.



He hoped that India and Ho Chi Minh City would boost information technology cooperation.



Besides that, the city leader suggested that the partner would consider establishment o a pharmaceutical research center in HCMC and affirmed that the city would continue launching activities to promote cooperation between Vietnam and India, between HCMC and localities of India.



After the Covid-19 pandemic is under control, the cooperation relationship between the two sides in the fields of trade, tourism and culture is expected to be better.



Ambassador Pranay Verma thanked for warm welcome of the city leader and congratulated Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City for the effective control and prevention of Covid-19 and creating a safe environment for foreigners.



India-Vietnam trade turnover has increased from US$200 million to US$13 billion.



The Indian ambassador desired the cooperation relationship between India and Vietnam in general, between India’s localities and Ho Chi Minh City in particular will further develop.















By Viet Le- Translated by Huyen Huong