HCMC, Busan share experience against pandemic, post Covid-19 economic recovery

During the passing time, Vietnam has always created favorable conditions for foreign businesses, experts and immigrants into the country. Ho Chi Minh City in particular has established an interdisciplinary team to solve difficulties for experts and businesses in the city.
The Republic of Korea is the country with the most experts and enterprises receiving supports from Vietnam for entrance to facilitate their work and business. Regarding the reopening of international air routes this month, Chairman Phong hoped that flights between the two sides would be soon resumed.
Besides that, the city leader pledged to participate in an online trade conference between Busan City and ASEAN countries on September 23, thereby seeking business opportunities with other partners.
Chairman Phong informed that the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the friendship cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Busan was considered as an opportunity to further promote the relationship development between the two cities in particular and the diplomatic relationship between Vietnam and RoK in general.
Regarding official development assistance (ODA) capital, Acting Mayor Byeon Sung Wan said that the Korean side would be ready to assist HCMC if the city needs. Additionally, he hoped that direct air routes between the two cities would be resumed soon.
The two sides also agreed to establish an online work team between the two cities’ leaders to continue pushing up exchanges, cooperation and investment during this pandemic period.
