HCMC buses to operate during Tet holiday

Due to the high travel demand of passengers in the end of the year, there are five bus routes of Ben Thanh- Cho Lon, Ben Thanh- Nha Be, An Suong- Cu Chi, Binh Khanh- Can Thanh Ferry, Eastern Bus Station-An Suong Bus Station operating by 5PM on the December 30 of lunar calendar.In addition, the city's public transport industry is likely to increase by nearly 400 buses for routes linking Dam Sen Culture Park, Suoi Tien Cultural Tourism Park, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden to serve people during Tet holiday.

By Hoang Nhan- Translated by Huyen Huong