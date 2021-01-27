  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC buses to operate during Tet holiday

According to Ho Chi Minh City Management and Operation Center for Public Transport under the Municipal Department of Transport, the subsidized bus routes will operate from 8AM to 5PM during Tet holiday from December 21 to January 10 of the lunar calendar (on February 2 to 21, 2021) except afternoon of New Year's Eve (on February 11, 2021).

(Illustrative photo:SGGP/ Cao Thang)

Due to the high travel demand of passengers in the end of the year, there are five bus routes of Ben Thanh- Cho Lon, Ben Thanh- Nha Be, An Suong- Cu Chi, Binh Khanh- Can Thanh Ferry, Eastern Bus Station-An Suong Bus Station operating by 5PM on the December 30 of lunar calendar. 

In addition, the city's public transport industry is likely to increase by nearly 400 buses for routes linking Dam Sen Culture Park, Suoi Tien Cultural Tourism Park, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden to serve people during Tet holiday. 

