HCMC: Businesses suspended, thousands of students go into home quarantine

The announcement has been launched by the People’s Committee of Ward 12 of District 10.

Additionally, all students of primary schools, Vo Van Tan and Nguyen Hue in District 6 together with four teachers and 48 students of the 10A3 class of Nguyen Thi Minh Khai High School in District 3 who linked to the 1347th patient have been required to self-isolated at home.

The Covid-19 Patient 1347 is a 32-year-old Vietnamese resident of District 6. He is an English teacher, teaching at KEY English centers in Tan Binh district and District 10.

On the occasion of Vietnam Teacher's Day (on November 20), he visited his former teacher who is teaching at Vo Van Tan Primary School. The teacher then was in close contact with her three colleagues of Vo Van Tan and Nguyen Hue primary schools.

Meanwhile a student of the class 10A3 of Nguyen Thi Minh Khai High School attended an English class that taught by the 1,347th patient.



Nguyen Thi Minh Khai High School

By Thanh Son, Thu Tam - Translated by Kim Khanh