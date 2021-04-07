HCMC calls for investment in construction of Ben Thanh metro station

Ben Thanh underground station on HCMC's first metro route

The remaining section and construction works that have been implemented along Le Loi Street must be completed before December 31.



The municipal Government has asked MAUR to coordinate with relevant departments to ensure the progress of rebuilding the surface of Le Loi Street and installing buried utilities such as water, electricity, light system, telecommunications and more.

Meanwhile the Department of Planning and Architecture in association with MAUR, the People’s Committee of District 1, consulting firms, departments of Transport and Construction must urgently study the project of arranging traffic flows, landscape design and rebuilding schedule of the section from Nguyen Hue Street to Ben Thanh Market and make a report to the municipal People’s Committee in the second quarter of this year.

The city’s authorities have delegated departments of Finance, and Planning and Architecture to organize the award ceremony of the “Urban Design Ideas Competition for HCMC and underground space in Ben Thanh Central Metro Station”, and choose the best award-winning design to call for investors.





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh