HCMC calls for investment in eastern innovative urban area

On January 6, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, Head of the steering board on building the highly interactive and innovative urban area in the east of the city has assigned the Department of Home Affairs and the Department of Planning and Architecture of the city to complete the organizational arrangement of the steering board for the approval of the HCMC People’s Committee before January 10.



Vice chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC, Le Hoa Binh and director of the Department of Planning and Architecture will work with the Ministry of Construction to discuss about the implementation of the city planning works.

Relevant agencies, including the Department of Finance, the Department of Planning and Investment, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Department of Planning and Architecture, the Department of Construction have been asked to make a research for the use of capital, launch the list of projects calling for investment and land use planning, manage the land fund in Thu Duc City, and build temporary land use regulations while completing the planning of the newly-established city.

The Department of Planning and Architecture will gather reports on the highly interactive and innovative urban area in the east of the city, including a project of 300-hectare pharmaceutical industrial zone, to submit to the secretary of HCMC Party Committee and the steering board for approval and implementation.





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh